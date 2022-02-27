BENTON, Wis. — Ronald D. “Butch” Wright, 79, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Epione Pavilion, in Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the Benton Red Church Cemetery. Lunch to follow services at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family. The family is requesting masks be worn during all services.
Butch was born on July 8, 1942, in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, the son of Oliver W. and Frieda A. (Pahnke) Wright. He married Gladys “Addie” Chambers. She preceded him in death. Butch graduated from Benton High School in 1960 and served in the US Navy after graduation. He worked various jobs, most tenured at Estwing Manufacturing in Rockford, Illinois, where he received recognition for 40 years of service.
Butch enjoyed fishing, spending time with his two indoor kitties, listening and singing to country and western music, watching old westerns, growing roses, and feeding his outdoor wildlife of birds and the neighborhood kitties. He was also passionate about his old cars and loved driving them in the local parades as well as playing one of his many guitars. Butch was a skilled craftsman and woodworker that loved making wooden toys to donate to the children in Guatemala at Christmas. On Sundays, when able, he loved to attend the Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church. Born and raised in Benton and brought up in The Benton Red Church, Butch has been a passionate supporter of the ongoing restoration efforts to save the church that was so near and dear to his family’s heart. Butch will forever be remembered as a hardworking man that knew the importance of family and faith.
Survivors include his children, Todd Wright and Wendy Farrey; his stepchildren, Craig (Stacey) Chambers and Crystal Carlson; two sisters, Marcy (Mervyn) Brenum, Dickeyville, WI, and LeAnne (Bruce Schuman) Wuthrich, Brodhead, WI; a sister-in-law, Mary Wright, Delhi, IA; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Paul Wright; and two stepchildren, John and Curt Chambers.
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald “Butch” Wright Memorial Fund has been established with donations given to The Benton Red Church and sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
I (Marcy Brenum) would like to express my deepest appreciation to my family and friends along with Rev. Bill Vasey and Joyce for their love and support at this time. Thank you to the Benton First Responders, Hazel Green Rescue Squad (EMS), Hospice of Dubuque, Marquardt Home Health, the staff at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, and Dr. White of Medical Associates. Many thanks to the SUN Program in Benton for his nutritious meals.
I would also like to acknowledge the awesome Board of The Benton Red Church, my angel Bobbi Jo, Sandy, and Peggy from Sentinel Home Care. Special thanks to the parishioners of the Leadmine and New Diggings Primitive Methodist Churches for all their prayers for the last couple of years. I will never forget. May the strength of God’s love be with everyone mentioned above.
