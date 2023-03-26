Scott Michael Wilson, 50, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Recommended for you
Scott was born on January 29, 1973, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Michael and Lou Ann (Husemann) Wilson. He married Theresa Kay Williams on October 24, 2009, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Scott loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing disc golf, video games and traveling on a whim.
He is survived by his wife Theresa; stepdaughter Samantha Steinhoff and step granddaughter Zaida Giellis. His father and mother Michael A. and LouAnn Wilson; one brother Jason Wilson, his father-in-law Bruce Williams. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Louis and Kathryn Husemann and Martha and Ernest Wilson; his mother-in-law Mary Willliams
The family request no flowers; in lieu of flowers memorial donations will be donated to various charities.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.