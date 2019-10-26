POSTVILLE, Iowa — Caroline Wander, 95, of Postville, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Castalia, Iowa, with Rev. Jim Harbaugh as the officiant. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Castalia, Iowa.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.