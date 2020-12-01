GALENA, Ill. — Betty Ann Fields (nee Dahlberg), 73, of Galena, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 5, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born December 21, 1946, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Lawrence “Murph” and Dorothy (Pilachowski) Dahlberg. Betty was united in marriage to Charlie Fields Jr. on June 11, 1965, in Chicago, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2014. She owned and operated the real estate company, Preferred Properties of Galena, in the Galena Territories. Originally from Chicago, Betty and her late husband, Charlie, relocated to the Galena area in 1982 with their four children.
She is survived by her son, Charles Fields III, and wife, Jill (Collins); daughter, Cynthia Olson (Fields); daughter, Christine Fields, and husband, Neal Jakel; and son, Christopher Fields, and wife, Amy (Creighton). Betty was the grandmother to 11 grandchildren, who were the joy of her life: Madeline Fields (Quentin Murphy), Charles Fields IV, Samantha Jakel, Nathan Jakel, Jonathon Olson, Nicholas Jakel, Katelyn Jakel, Ethan Jakel, Jessica Fields (Tony Gordon), Emily Fields (Colton Allen), and Kimberly Fields; and great-grandmother to, Amelia Gordon-Fields; and step-great-grandmother to, Alex and AJ Gordon. She is also survived by her three loving sisters, Joan Sobolewski (Dahlberg), Carol Darrow (Dahlberg), and Linda Madia (Dahlberg) and her husband, Robert; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Wojciechowski (Charnas); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Lawrence Dahlberg Jr.; brothers-in-law, John Sobolewski, James Charnas, George Charnas, Nicholas Charnas, Thomas Charnas; and sisters-in-law, Catherine Lehman (Charnas), Betty Jean Pate (Charnas).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks, at Betty’s request, that you plant a tree in her memory or donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital on her behalf. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all the family, friends, and care team members that have provided support to Betty and her family during these difficult times. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com