Lawrence R. “Larry” Kirkpatrick, age 77, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:40 p.m., on Monday, February 13, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

To honor Larry’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.