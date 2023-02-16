Lawrence R. “Larry” Kirkpatrick, age 77, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:40 p.m., on Monday, February 13, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital with his loving wife by his side.
To honor Larry’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Larry was born on May 12, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Edward and Virginia (Ziegler) Kirkpatrick.
Larry graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and after graduation went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army.
He married Debra O’Dell and they had 5 daughters together before going their separate ways. Larry was later united in marriage to Cynthia Cole on October 9, 1982, in Dubuque and they added 2 more daughters to their family.
Larry worked at St. Regis Paper Company/Georgia Pacific for 38 years, retiring in 2009.
In his free time, Larry enjoyed going fishing, crossword and word search books, playing cards, especially Euchre, and going to play bingo with his girls. He also liked to try his luck at the local casinos once in a while.
Larry’s family was extremely important to him and he loved spending time with them, especially the grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Larry’s memory include his wife, Cynthia Kirkpatrick, Dubuque, IA; his daughters, Laurie (fiancé Jolyene Schaaf) Kirkpatrick, Fairbault, MN, Jenny (Tim) Foulkner, Darlington, WI, Dawn (Jon) Golbrecht, Shullsburg, WI, Becky (Andrew) Upmann, Shullsburg, WI, Lisa Kirkpatrick, Worthington, IA and Jill Kirkpatrick, Dubuque, IA; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Donna Vaske, Dubuque, IA, David (Carrie) Kirkpatrick, Dubuque, IA and Mark “Steve” Kirkpatrick, LaPorte, IN; and a sister-in-law, Kathie Kirkpatrick, Strawberry Point, IA.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jolene Kirkpatrick; his siblings, James Kirkpatrick, John (Janet) Kirkpatrick, Judy (John) Johll, Lucille (Bill) Quade, Elaine Kirkpatrick, Donald Kirkpatrick and Daniel Kirkpatrick; and a sister-in-law, Treva Kirkpatrick.
Larry’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the chaplain, Claudia, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for their kindness and their compassionate care and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Larry’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Larry Kirkpatrick Family.
