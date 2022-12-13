SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Ashley Elaine Russell, age 33 of Shullsburg, WI passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN surrounded by her loving husband and family after a very courageous battle with cancer.

She was born February 16, 1989 at Finley hospital in Dubuque, IA the daughter of William “Bill” & Vickie Travis and Paula VanLent. Ashley grew up in Scales Mound, IL where she graduated from Scales Mound High School in 2007. She attended Highland Community College where she received her degree in Equine Massage Therapy. She worked for Haywire Farms caring for and training thoroughbred horses. She was currently employed by Farmers Insurance as a claims adjuster. She also operated her own hobby business as a equine massage therapist.

