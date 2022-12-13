SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Ashley Elaine Russell, age 33 of Shullsburg, WI passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN surrounded by her loving husband and family after a very courageous battle with cancer.
She was born February 16, 1989 at Finley hospital in Dubuque, IA the daughter of William “Bill” & Vickie Travis and Paula VanLent. Ashley grew up in Scales Mound, IL where she graduated from Scales Mound High School in 2007. She attended Highland Community College where she received her degree in Equine Massage Therapy. She worked for Haywire Farms caring for and training thoroughbred horses. She was currently employed by Farmers Insurance as a claims adjuster. She also operated her own hobby business as a equine massage therapist.
In 2010, Ashley met the love of her life, Joshua Russell. They met during one of their many trail rides. Together they shared a passion for horses, trail rides, and attending auctions.
They were united in marriage on September 23, 2017. Ashley and Josh were inseparable and loved to travel, hike, fish, go to garage sales, and visit national parks and monuments. Ashley enjoyed reading a good book, play games, and putting puzzles together. She enjoyed making cheesecakes and was always up to a new cheesecake challenge. She always made the best and brought one to every family function. On December 19, 2021, Ashley and Josh welcomed their son, Thaddeus John Russell into this world. Her son and husband were the most important part of her life and she always made sure they knew that.
Ashley is survived by her husband Joshua Russell and her son, Thaddeus at home; her father: Bill (Vickie) Travis of Apple River, IL; her mother: Paula VanLent of Shullsburg; her brothers: Mark (Ashley) of Scales Mound, Ryan “Zippy” (Tristen) of Schappville, IL; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Ashley cherished every moment she had with Josh, Thaddeus, her family, and friends. If you could not find her at home, an auction, or at a garage sale, you’d be sure to find her down on her dad’s farm doing what she loved to do, riding her horses, and playing with her donkey, Dunkan.
Ashley will always be remembered for her wittiness, sarcasm, perseverance, her funny snapchat filters, her beautiful smile and her love for life.
Josh and Thaddeus were her entire world, and she spent all her days making sure they knew that. She was so extremely proud of the family and life she had started with Josh. Her family and friends will miss her immensely, but her memories will live on through them forever.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Maria Kim officiating. Burial will be in Citizen’s Cemetery in Scales Mound, IL. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church and on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Ashley’s name.
The family would like to thank the Monroe Clinic Oncology Department and staff as well as the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff, especially Jean, APRN and her team at the Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care of Ashley.
