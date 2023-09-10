Betty M. Carns-Carpenter, Sherill, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mildred L. Glick, Galena, Ill. — Rosary service: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home; and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Robert C. Irish, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
James M. Kruger, Apple Canyon Lake, Ill. — 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Luanna J. Lytle, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bernard H. Soat, East Dubuque, Ill. — Rosary service: 1:30 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Patricia A. Steichen, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kimberly A. Trappe, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.