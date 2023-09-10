Betty M. Carns-Carpenter, Sherill, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mildred L. Glick, Galena, Ill. — Rosary service: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home; and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

