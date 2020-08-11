SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Colleen (Avia) McNicholas, O.P., died at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, August 3, 2020.
Private services will be at Sinsinawa. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Her life and ministries were devoted to teaching and educational administration. She taught in parish grade schools for ten years. She served as administrator at Sacred Heart School, Eagle Grove, Iowa; Central Catholic High School, Bloomington, Ill.; Regina High School, Minneapolis; and was associate superintendent of schools for the Peoria diocese. She ministered at Dominican University as education chair, dean of the school of education, director of the online education program and researcher in the McGreal Center.
Colleen was born in Chicago, July 19, 1936, to John and Marion (Carey) McNicholas.
She is survived by her sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.