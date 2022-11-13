NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. — Thomas J. Kalb, M.D., age 91, of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 P.M., Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. Final resting place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. Thomas was born on July 16, 1931 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Bert P. and Mary E. “Mamie” (Kolfenbach) Kalb. On August 27, 1955 Thomas was united in marriage to Dolores M. “Dot” (Lynch) Kalb at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and completed his internship at Milwaukee County General Hospital. After serving in the United States Air Force at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas, Thomas completed his residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School and practiced dermatology for many years in Minneapolis and Richfield, MN. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, son Timothy John Kalb, parents Bert P. and Mary E. Kalb, brothers Rev. Bertram Kalb, Rev. Robert Kalb, Anthony “A.J.” (Mildred) Kalb, D.D.S., Rev. Howard Kalb, S.J., Richard “Dick” (Bernadine) Kalb, and John “Jack” (Elizabeth) Kalb, sister Sr. Marie Therese Kalb, O.S.F., and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Catherine “Mary Kay” (Raphael) Rollinger and Margaret “Maggie” (Richard) Sherman.
Thomas is survived by his children Kathleen Kalb of St. Paul, Joan (Paul) Hazuka of New Ulm, Tom (Ngoc) Kalb of Bismarck, ND, Bill (Sheri) Kalb of Edina, Joe (Beth) Kalb of Waconia, Mary Kalb of Edina, Howie Kalb of South St. Paul, Bob (Ann) Kalb of Minneapolis, Barbara (Greg) Hasper of Plymouth, Michael (Teresa) Kalb of Biwabik, Peggy (Pete) Koets of Edina; grandchildren Kathy (Derek) Gary, Patrick, Laura (Francisco) Plasencia, Beth, Tom (Allison), Mary, Joe, Anne, Pete and Rose Hazuka; Maria, Joe and Kevin Kalb; Billy (Maddie Hannes), Tim, Laura, Andy, Jenna Kalb and Sara (Dillon) St. George; Katie (Given) Kalipinde, Tom, Michael, Matthew, AnnMarie and Molly Kalb; Claire, Tony, Patrick, John and Nic Kalb; Jack and Maria Hasper; Evan and Isabelle Kalb; Maureen (Simon Hollerer), John, Katherine, Mark and Emily Koets; great-grandchildren Will, Noah, Henry, Stella and Owen Gary; Marcus and Matilda Plasencia; Madelyn, Claire, Jack and Isaac Hazuka; Louie Kalb; and many nieces and nephews. Casket Bearers are his sons Tom, Bill, Joe, Howie, Bob and Michael Kalb. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
