Brenda A. “Susie” (Donath) Briggs, age 63, of Dubuque, went home to be with the Lord at 9:14 p.m., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Brenda’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, 12805 Seippel Road. To honor Brenda’s life, funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday at Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, 12805 Seippel Road, with Pastor Lynn Spicer officiating. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Brenda was born on November 27, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Walter and Virginia (Davis) Donath Sr.
Brenda attended Dubuque Senior High School before joining the work force. She was employed as the Head of Housekeeping at The Hotel Julien for several years, and also worked in the Tri-State Blind Society Book Store. In her free time, Brenda had many hobbies including reading, listening to music, watching old time movies, playing cards, especially Euchre, and most importantly playing Bingo as often as possible. Her ability to play 24 Bingo cards all at once was legendary. She loved spending time with her family and looked forward to any occasion that brought everyone all together. We are deeply saddened at losing our wonderful mom, grandma, sister and friend, but know that Brenda is now in Heaven, blissfully reunited in the loving arms of her beloved fiancé Sidney.
Those left to cherish Brenda’s memory include her 7 daughters, Hollie Rae Thomas, Nicole Hines, Hollie Ann (Jeremy) Gabel, Candace Briggs, Donna (Edward) Griffin, Kimber (Jeffrey) Bush and Keri (Michael) Tillman, all of Dubuque, IA; 17 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; her siblings, Rick (Mary) Donath, Greg (Nadine) Donath and Walter “Beanie” Donath, all of Dubuque, IA; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Donath and Joyce Donath, both of Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law and “partner in crime”, Cindy Donath, Dubuque, IA; her long time special friend, Pam Gagne, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; her fiancé, Sidney Hines and his parents, Sylven and Alyce Hines; 2 brothers, Owen Donath and Jerry Donath; and a niece, Kristina Donath.
Brenda’s family would like to thank all of the outstanding nurses and staff of Finley Hospital, especially Linda in the ICU, for their care and concern for Brenda and her family. Also a special thanks to the Dubuque Fire Department for their assistance, we deeply appreciate all of you. We are also extremely grateful to Pastor Spicer, and all of the Faith Temple Family, for their kindness and support during this difficult time.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Brenda’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Brenda Briggs Family.
