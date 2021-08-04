EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mavis “Mazie” Merfeld, 83, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, Illinois.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
Visitation is from 9:00 — 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Mazie was born on January 18, 1938 near Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Vincent and Genevieve (McKillip) Chadwick. She was a graduate of Southwestern High School in Hazel Green. On September 6, 1958 she was united in marriage to Orland M. Merfeld, Sr. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2013.
Mazie was a well-known community seamstress. “She touched a lot of inseams in her life”. Mazie enjoyed going to the Casinos and her morning coffee with the guys at R’s Place.
Surviving are four children, David (Joyce) Merfeld, Marcie (Steve) High, Orland Merfeld, Jr., all of East Dubuque, and Donald (Joni) Merfeld of Dubuque, IA; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Legler of East Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Genevieve; her husband Orland Merfeld, Sr; a daughter, Mary Jo Dalen, a son-in-law, Mark Dalen, a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Mae Schauer and a brother, Loren (Peg) Chadwick.