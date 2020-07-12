Robert J. “Bob” Thillman, 89, of Dubuque, died on May 18, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 2341 Maplewood Drive in Asbury, Iowa. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
