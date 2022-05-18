Una R. Bishop, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Dorothea A. Blindert, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Potosi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

LaVern Honkomp, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.

John F. Johll, Ixonia, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

Patricia A. Kwallek, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Lancaster Congregational Church. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Marlene M. Laack, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 12:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Jason J. Pollock, Sun Prairie, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Holy Cross (Iowa) Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.

John A. Scannell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, May 21, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Thomas C. Wainwright, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.

