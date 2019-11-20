MENOMINEE, Ill. — Jeanne A. Fleege, 93, of Menominee, Ill., passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in Galena, Ill.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. today at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill., where the parish and St. Ann’s Society rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the church Cemetery.
Jeanne was born on January 23, 1926, at Faribault, Minn., the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Nusbaum) Molm. She was united in marriage to Melvin W. Fleege on May 10, 1960, at St. Victor’s Church in Monroe, Wis. He preceded her in death on August 22, 1996.
She was previously a writer for the East Dubuque Register. Jeanne was quite active with assistance for the Indians of the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota and the African Americans in Marks, Miss.
She was a member of Nativity BVM Parish and its St. Ann’s Society.
Surviving are four children, Marie C. (Victor) Olszewski Jr., of Machesney Park, Ill., Barbara A. (Dale) Daugherty, of Evansville, Ind., Mark J. (Paula Leute) Fleege, of Menominee, and Dale E. (Lori) Fleege, of Roscoe, Ill.; four grandchildren, Rachel (Bryan) Johnson, Adam Olszewski, Madelon Smith and Matthew Fleege; one expected great-grandchild; her aunt, Helen Nusbaum, of Faribault, Minn.; her sisters-in-law, Sue Molm, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Evie Fleege, of Menominee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Betty Fleege, of Summerfield, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, John Molm and Patricia San Soucie.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.