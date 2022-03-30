Marilyn Mae Herold, 91, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at home with her children by her side.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque. A funeral service celebrating Marilyn’s life will be held at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Josh Martyn officiating. Burial will be held on a later date at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse, WI.
Marilyn was born on May 6, 1930 in Soldiers Grove, WI, the daughter of Frank and Bercie (McDaniel) Turner. Marilyn was the only daughter and had 4 older brothers who adored her. At the age of 12 the family moved to La Crosse, WI, where she graduated from Central High School. She married Walter Herold on June 23, 1951. Over the years they lived in Ames, IA, Bettendorf, IA, and in 1963 they settled in Dubuque where they raised their daughter and son. Marilyn was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, she was a member of the Luther Manor Auxiliary for many years, and she also worked as a volunteer at the Discovery Shop where proceeds support cancer research.
Marilyn was employed at Electric Auto Lite Co. in La Crosse, WI for 6 years; the DOT in Ames, IA for 4 years; Bethany Home Retirement Center for 6 years; and as Program Specialist with the Foster Grandparent Program for 12 years until retirement. She was a devoted employee and made many friendships with co-workers.
Some of Marilyn’s most enjoyable times over the years were spent bowling, golfing, and playing bridge with her friends. She also loved to cross stitch, sew, and did the crossword puzzle in ink every day well into her eighties. Becoming a grandmother at age 70 to twin boys was one of her fondest moments, they were the light of her life.
Family and friends meant everything to Marilyn. She was the most patient listener, and always willing to accept the weight of other’s burdens while offering gentle support. Marilyn was quick to help a friend in need and gave freely of her time, especially to those who were facing life’s challenges alone. She treasured her time visiting on the phone, going out for lunch or coffee, and attending movies, concerts, and plays. She was very proud of her family and always supported and encouraged their efforts to learn and grow in whatever new direction they chose.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Daniel) Pluym of Dubuque, her son Daniel (Shari) Herold and grandsons Andrew and Austin Herold of Mankato, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; four brothers, Marion, Orland, Myron and Vernon Turner; sisters-in-law, Fern, Dorothy, Gloria, Betty Turner and Millie Herold; and brother-in-law Kurt Herold.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque in Marilyn’s name.