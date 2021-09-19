Scott David Patterson, 39, of Dubuque died unexpectedly in his sleep on Thursday morning, September 16, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church where visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. The service will be livestreamed at www.stlukesdbq.org/funeral. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the visitation and service.
Scott was born in Dubuque April 17, 1982, to David and Jeanne (Adolphs) Patterson. He graduated with the class of 2000 from Dubuque Senior High School. While in high school, Scott played tuba in the DSHS band, sang in Madrigal Choir, and rang in the St. Luke’s youth handbell choir (Wesley Ringers). He was also on the state board for the Youth Annual Conference for the United Methodist Church.
His working career started during high school at Bishop’s Buffet in Kennedy Mall. Other places of employment since high school have been Southwest Pallet and Lumber Supply in Hazel Green, Wisconsin; Performance Framing in Madison, Wisconsin; and Tri-State Millworks, Automated Presort, Slumberland Furniture, and Anderson Window and Door, all in Dubuque.
Scott found pleasure in tending the land, attending family reunions, playing tuba in various community groups after high school, cooking, and spending time with his many close friends.
He is survived by his parents David and Jeanne Patterson, Dubuque; his paternal grandfather Lloyd Patterson, Oskaloosa, Iowa; and his aunts: Mary (John Greener) Patterson, Washington, Iowa; Constance (Theo) Van Loon, Dudley, North Carolina; and Rebecca (Michael) McCullough, Burlington, Iowa. He is also lovingly remembered by many cousins and other extended family members.
Scott was preceded in death by his older brother Sean; his paternal grandmother Patricia (Pierce) Patterson; maternal grandparents Alvin and Margaret (McCaulley) Adolphs; and his uncles Andy Patterson and Arlo Adolphs.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.