PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Jeanne E. Vodak, age 94, Platteville WI passed away peacefully Friday, September 23 at Edenbrook in Platteville. She was born in Richland County on September 7, 1928, to Edwin and Effie (Dieter) Anderson. After graduating from Muscoda High School in 1947, Jeanne worked in the Richland County Register of Deeds Office from September of 1947 to December of 1954, first as an assistant, then successfully campaigning and being elected to the office from 1951 through 1954. She then moved on to running the Equity Sale Barn Restaurant in Richland Center from 1957 to 1963. She married Warren Vodak on August 25, 1951. They were parents to eight children. For many years, they farmed in the Richland Center and Shullsburg areas before they finally pursued their dream of opening first a drive-in, then a restaurant in Shullsburg from 1972 to 1978 that were both named after her, Jeanne’s Restaurant. Later, to follow Warren’s livestock buying career, they moved to Bloomington, WI, then Muscoda to manage a senior apartment building complex. Finally, Jeanne settled in Platteville and lived there for the last 35 years. She kept busy babysitting grandchildren. Jeanne had many loves in her life, from her large extended family to her love of country music and sports. Her favorites were Alan Jackson and the Oak Ridge Boys. We were fortunate enough to be able to take her to see them both in concert, especially the Oaks many times. She also loved both the Badgers and the Packers for many years. She was an avid Chicago Bulls fan for years, especially during the Michael Jordan years, a love she shared with her grandson, Tim. Jeanne never met a stranger no matter where she went, whether that was the grocery store, the clinic, or the hairdresser. She made sure she remembered the important details in each person’s life she met. When she encountered those people again and again, she never thought about herself; instead, she asked about their children or their own illnesses. She always thought of others before herself. She was proud of her children, their spouses, grandchildren, and Winston, and bragged about each one of us to everyone she met, even to every doctor she went to these last years. Jeanne is survived by children, Barbara, Ann, Mary (Steve) Larson, Richard (Alice), Ellen (Mike) Minter, Caryle (Mike Hardy) and daughter-in-law, Susan Vodak. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tim (Molli) Vodak, Danielle (Jake Banks) Larson, and Emelia Minter and one great-grandchild, Winston Vodak. Also surviving are sisters, Helen Cardin, Ruby Hodge, and Joanne Millner, and several nieces and nephews, including one very special one, Susan Bell, who Jeanne was close to. Preceding her in death were husband Warren, son William, infant son, Joseph, grandson Charlie, her parents, and sisters Camilla Miller, Vera Dalberg, and Norma Anderson as well as several special brother and sisters-in laws and several extraordinary nieces and nephews on both sides. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. A livestream of the service can be viewed at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
