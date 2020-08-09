Imogene L. Eganhouse Styer, of Dubuque, known as Jean to family and friends, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 89.
Jean was born September 2, 1930, in LaMotte, Iowa, to Albert and Helena (Hager) Eganhouse. She attended LaMotte Holy Rosary Grade School before moving to the Bellevue area where she graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1948.
Jean became one of Mercy Medical Center’s first Nurses Aides in the fall of 1948. Later in life she continued to volunteer in several departments for many years, as well as at Xavier Hospital.
Imogene was united in marriage to Harold F. Styer on July 4, 1951, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Sabula, Iowa.
With the birth of her children she became active with the St. Patrick School Association and Church. Jean was also a member of Catholic Daughters, a past member of Catholic Mothers club, a member of YW Women’s Club and an active member of the Snomad Ski Club for many years. She golfed with the Bunker Hill Women’s Golf Association for many years. After Harold’s retirement they enjoyed traveling around North America and Europe.
Jean was devoted to her loving family and was a stay at home mom. Those left to honor her memory are: her beloved husband, Harold; four children, Harold A. Styer, of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy Dunbar, of Des Moines, IA, Douglas (Sherry) Styer, of Rockford, IL, and Jeffrey (Tracy) Styer, of Olathe, KS; three granddaughters, Kelly (Adam) Carlson, of Rockton, IL, Samantha (Nick) Goss, of Olathe, KS, and Morgan Styer, of Olathe, KS; and two great granddaughters, Kennedi and Reagan Carlson, of Rockton, IL. She is also survived by a brother, Roderick Eganhouse, of Davenport, IA, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Allan, Omer and Eldon Eganhouse; sister, Mary Jane and brother-in-law, Vincent Lord; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth and Marcy Eganhouse; and son-in-law, Arthur Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family requests that masks be worn. Visitation will also be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. and masks will be required. The mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.stanthony-dubuque.org or Facebook/stanthonydbq. Entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum will follow with attendance by immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick or St. Anthony Catholic Churches.