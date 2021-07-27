HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Oliver A. Mesch, 94, of Hazel Green, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. in Dubuque.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in Zwingle, Iowa.

