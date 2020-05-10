PEOSTA, Iowa — Samuel J. “Sam” Parkin, 64, of Peosta, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on May 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
To honor Sam’s life, a private family service is being held, with a Celebration of Life being scheduled at a later date.
Sam was born on March 7, 1956, in Dubuque, the oldest son of John and Mary (Fink) Parkin. Sam was an Eagle Scout, which eventually helped him obtain a position as an operating engineer for the City of Dubuque’s wastewater management department. Sam invested over 30 years before retiring. Sam was united in marriage to his beautiful bride, Annice Jaeger, on April 27, 2007. They were blessed with 19 years altogether and countless memories to treasure. Sam enjoyed golfing, hunting, NASCAR, the Bears and Cardinals, but his favorite pastime was visiting with his family and friends. Sam was a good and decent man who did his best to take each day in stride. He leaves many broken hearts behind, but we do trust that the Lord has him safely in His arms now. Thank you, Sam, for always giving your best and for teaching us to value what’s truly important in this world...those we love.
Those left behind to cherish Sam’s memory include his loving wife of 13 years, Annice Parkin, of Peosta; his 2 children, Jamie (Ryan) Mahlberg, of Rochester, Minn., and Brody Parkin, of Dubuque; their mother, Rita Parkin, of Dubuque; his parents, John and Mary Parkin, of Dubuque; his two stepchildren; and grandchildren, James (Erica) and Aubrey Kirkpatrick, and Timothy and Felicity Kirkpatrick, all of Dubuque; his siblings, Lucy (Steven) Nailor, Arroyo Grande, Calif., Jess (Sholanda) Parkin, West Hartford, Conn., Ben (Cheryl) Parkin, Brooklyn Park, Minn., Jenny Parkin, Polly (Dan) Fleming, Penny (Dan) Sacco, Guy (Beth) Parkin, Ned Parkin and Chad (Heather) Parkin, all of Dubuque; along with numerous extended family and friends.
