Jolene M. Bastian Telegraph Herald Aug 21, 2021

HANOVER, Ill. — Jolene M. Bastian, 60, of Hanover, died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Hanover United Methodist Church.