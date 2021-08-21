HANOVER, Ill. — Jolene M. Bastian, 60, of Hanover, died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Hanover United Methodist Church.

Tags

Recommended for you