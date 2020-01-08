Daniel “Dan” Esser Sr., 45, of Dubuque, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Dan will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Daniel was born February 20, 1974, in Dubuque, the son of Donald J. and Ava L. (Chalder) Esser.
Dan started working at Flexsteel in the cutting department the day after he graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and continued to worked there for more than 27 years. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, Iowa Hawkeyes and the San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR races, Bobby Labonte was his favorite driver. Dan was the go-to guy when his family needed help with electronics. He enjoyed tinkering with technology, fishing and listening to Metallica. He also enjoyed bowling, even once bowling a perfect game.
Survivors include his parents, Donald and Ava Esser, of Dubuque; one son, Daniel “Dano” Esser, Jr.; two brothers, Andrew Esser and Matthew Esser, of Dubuque; one sister, Dawn (Chris) Cappetto, of Hazel Green, Wis.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
