CASCADE, Iowa — Frederick A. Kremer, 78, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by his family whom he loved so much.
A visitation for Fred will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation, and please refrain from hand shaking and hugs during this time. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Fred Kremer Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Fred will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. Martin Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. The Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930 will recite the rosary at church prior to services, and the Dubuque County 4th Degree Dubourgh Assembly #1573 will be Honor Guard. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The services will be livestreamed to the St. Thomas Aquinas Pastorate facebook page.
Fred was born on September 20, 1942, in Cascade, Iowa, to Carl and Marian (Neuhaus) Kremer. He grew up on the family farm with his three brothers where he developed his love for farming and the outdoors.
He was a 1960 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Cascade, Iowa, where he loved to play basketball and baseball. After graduating, he started his career at Cascade Municipal Utilities as a lineman and eventually held the general manager position. He retired after 43 years of dedicated service.
On August 3, 1963, he married the love of his life, Marlene Philipp, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa. They started their life together in Cascade, Iowa, where they raised their four children and spent 57 inseparable years together.
His love and compassion for the Cascade community was shown through Fred’s involvement in several community organizations. Fred was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. He dedicated his time to the St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council #930 where he served as past grand knight and deputy grand knight. Fred was proud to achieve the KC’s Dubourgh 4th Degree Assembly #1573. He was also actively involved in the Lion’s Club, Cascade Economic Development, St. Mary’s Coalition Board, Columbus Club Board and Jaycees.
Fred spread so much joy to others with his playful personality, smiling eyes and joking with others. He enjoyed being outdoors, and he especially loved to go camping. He followed his parent’s love for the Chicago White Sox as well as bowling. He could often be found watching a good western and loved Gene Autry.
He was a true handyman and electrical work was his passion. More importantly and above all was Fred’s love for his family. He enjoyed nothing more than to celebrate life with and through his kids and grandkids. Through providing advice, supporting activities, silly nicknames or secret handshakes, he made a special bond with each one. He was happy to be honored with the title of Great-Grandpa this past year and most recently with the news of another set of twin grandchildren due right around his birthday.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Kremer, of Cascade; four children, Kathy (Larry) Knipper, of Cascade, Ken Kremer, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kevin (Jessica) Kremer, of Simpsonville, S.C., and Kara (Scott) Collings, of Grinnell, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, with two more on the way; one 1 great-grandchild; three siblings, Paul (Jeanette) Kremer, of Epworth, Iowa, Michael (Joyce) Kremer, of Asbury, Iowa, Gery (Jan) Kremer, of Dubuque; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barb (Dick) Menster, of Cascade, Shirley Hanson, of Dubuque, Charles Philipp, of Worthington, Iowa, and Karen (Pete) Berns, of Elkader, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marian; Marlene’s parents, Gilbert and Relda Philipp; a son, Karl Kremer; and two children in infancy.
You may view the Video Tribute and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date where cherry pie will be served in Fred’s honor.