Pamela J. Webb, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 27th, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.
Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday October 2nd, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a Funeral Service to start at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Entombment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa at a later date.
Pam was born on March 20th, 1955, in Omak, Washington, daughter of Eugene W. and Lorraine M. (Margan) Webb. She attended Stephen Hempstead High School in Dubuque, University of Iowa, Kirkwood Community College, and University of Dubuque. She worked at the University of Iowa as an RN.
She loved helping people and caring for her patients and family. Her nieces and nephews were her world, and she loved spending time with them. Earlier in her life, she loved to travel around the country with her mom and dad.
She is survived by her mother Lorraine “Lovey” Webb, siblings Mike (Mary Kay) Webb and Peggy Burlingame, nieces and nephews Matt (Jessica) Webb, Emily (Drew Railsback) Webb, Kate Burlingame, and Nate Burlingame, great nieces and nephews Braxton, Tinsley, Rilynn, and Baby Noah coming in December 2022, as well as several aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene.
Thank you to the nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, and a special thank you to Dr. Andrew Bland and Dr. Brian Moran.
A Pamela J. Webb Memorial Fund has been established.
