Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Naomi J. Bender, Monticello, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello.
Mable L. Boelk, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Edith L. Carey, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 685 Fremont Avenue.
George F. Chapman, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Carol A. Fossum, Dubuque — Gathering: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Francis P. Goedken, Dubuque — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, St. Joseph Church Key West. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Herman C. Gorton, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Grand View United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Diane K. Keleher, Beaverton, Ore. — Services: Livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. today through Facebook on the Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City, Wis., page.
Rev. John Porter, Dubuque — Graveside memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue.
Terry L. Roe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, River Valley Community Church, 404 Denniston St., Cassville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.
Leverne Rogen, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Graveside services: 9:30 a.m. today, Glenwood East Cemetery, Decorah, Iowa.
Marie E. Stelken, Worthington, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Bill D. Winkler, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, American Legion Post #6, 1306 Delhi St.