GALENA, Ill. — Lorraine L. Wand, 89, of Galena, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, graveside in the Elizabeth Township Cemetery, rural Elizabeth, Ill. Cremation rites have been accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
She was born May 16, 1931, in Massbach, Ill., the daughter of William and Alma (Carson) Heid.
Lorraine worked as a bartender until she was 84 years old. She loved to travel, gamble, her Winston’s and sitting on Santa’s lap at Christmas time.
She will be fondly remembered for making the best sugar cookies around. Her biggest joy was to be surrounded by her five generations of family.
She is survived by her six children, Janice (Butch) Spitzack, of East Dubuque, Ill., Judy Wand, Ed (Jeanette) Wand, Dan (Chris) Wand and Bob (Jean) Wand, all of Galena, and Jane (Tony) Heindel, of Flippin, Ark.; nine grandchildren, Geoff (Susan) Cliff, Michelle (Kevin) Glasgow, Melinda (James) Angerett, David (Dana) Herrick, Jim (Laura) Wand, April (Aaron) Mau, Blake (Michelle) Wand, Nick and Katie Wand; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Lorraine.
