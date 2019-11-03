Gloria Herbst, 73, of Sherrill, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral Service for Gloria will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Rev. Dianne Grace as the officiant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Gloria was born January 14, 1946, in Dubuque, the daughter of Louis Dayton and Anna Celeste (McCarthy) Heacock. On June 20, 1964, she married Edward J. Herbst in Asbury. He died December 29, 2017. Gloria farmed with her husband Ed, raising pigs and chickens for many years. She was a member of the Sherrill United Methodist Church and volunteered at Camp Albrecht Acres for many years where she made lifelong friends. She enjoyed volunteering many years at Vacation Bible School where she became known as the “cookie lady”.
She was very social and enjoyed visiting with people. She loved watching “All in the Family” and “Gunsmoke” and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Gloria suffered and endured great loss of her husband, son and a house fire in the last several years. As a strong woman she persevered with the love of her family and friends. Grandma and Holly shared a special bond, formed from much time spent together, Grandma was Holly’s “go to person”, Kyle always put a smile on Grandma’s face as he stepped up to take care of Grandma after Ed died.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet (Allan) Smith, of Sherrill; three grandchildren, Holly (Alex Lyne) Smith, Kyle Smith, and Jesse Arlen; three brothers, Kenny (Helen) Heacock, of Dubuque, Dean (Sally) Heacock, of Durango, and Duane (Mary) Heacock, of Peosta; one brother-in-law, Ronald Winter, of Asbury; one sister-in-law, Nancy Clayton, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gene Herbst in 1998; one brother, Arvel “Red” Heacock; one sister, Carol Winter; and one brother-in-law, Jim Herbst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and Sherrill Fire Department. The family thanks Dr. Ringold and Angie Kutsch ARNP for all your care, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Amy, Tracy, and Jessica, and Home Instead, especially MaryAnn, Jodie, and Patty. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Gloria’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.