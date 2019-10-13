Philip Joseph Sullivan, 61, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of service. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Pastor Matthew Agee officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Phil was born on January 7, 1958 in Sioux City, IA. He was the 10th child of Robert and Theresa (Dieter) Sullivan. Phil graduated from Harlan Community High School in 1976 and later graduated from Kirkwood Community College. He married the love of his life, Betty Kringle, of Bernard, on May 1, 2001.
Phil lived his passion for all things farming. His love of the land, cattle and horses filled his daily life. He was a lifetime member of the National Farmers Union and the Iowa Farmers Union. Phil befriended all he met and touched the lives of many.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Sullivan; siblings, Bob (Marianne) Sullivan, Ed Sullivan, Margie Sullivan, Cathy Claiborne, Tim (Joan) Sullivan, Colleen (Kirk) Caufield, Tom (Mary Ann) Sullivan, Rose (Harry Ingram) Villasana, Marie (Dennis) Mabie, Monica (Bill) Baldwin, Sam (Terri) Sullivan and Christine Sullivan; in-laws, Nancy Kringle and John (Jeanne) Kringle; several aunts and uncles, including Father Xavier Dieter; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, John and Elsie Kringle; his sister, Mary Sadaj; sister-in-law, Barb Sullivan; godson, Josh Klein; and nephews, Paul Sullivan, Nick Cappanno and Jason Weinert.
Phil was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A Philip J. Sullivan memorial fund has been established.