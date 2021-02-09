GALENA, Ill. — World traveler, James Sebanc, PhD, embarked on his final journey on January 30, 2021. Jim passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Jim and his twin brother, John, were born to Slovenian immigrants, Anton and Josephine (Pecak) Sebanc, on July 20, 1941, in West Allis, WI. Forever to be referred to by their four older siblings as “the babies.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call after 10 a.m. until time of service. Social distancing, capacity limits and masks requirements will be encouraged. Burial will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Jim had many interesting hobbies including pigeon racing, cheering on the Milwaukee Braves, scuba diving, brewing craft beer, gardening, watching high school sports and his passion, traveling. He traveled, studied, taught, worked, and lived in more than 100 countries.
He graduated from West Allis Central, in 1959; The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a BS in Sociology, in 1965; The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with an MA in Geography, in 1972; and The University of Kansas with a PhD in Educational Administration, in 1983. He served in the U.S. Army, both active duty and reserves, from 1961 to 1967.
Jim devoted his life to the education of others as well as himself. Traveling the world to study other cultures, mentoring to his students, generously sharing his many skills; he touched the lives of thousands.
He married Betsy Eaton in a ceremony officiated by his son, the Rev. Andrew Sebanc, on January 1, 1995. He and Betsy lived on the island of Kwajalein in the Republic of the Marshall Islands until 1998, where he was a school administrator. While on Kwajalein, Jim helped establish a satellite campus for The College of the Marshall Islands. When they returned to Galena, Jim volunteered for many local organizations and charities. Most recently he was an active member of the Galena Lion’s Club.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betsy Eaton, Galena; sons, the Rev. Andrew (Lori) Sebanc, Surrey, BC, and William, Lawrence, KS; his daughters, Susan Sebanc, Kansas City, KS, and Julie Sebanc (Jeff) Butler, Currumbin Waters, QLD, Australia. And Betsy’s daughters, Rebecca Probst, Benton WI, Melissa (Matt) Pasch, Newtown, PA, and Sarah (Matt) Blankenheim, Sussex, WI. Thirteen amazing grandchildren Dylan, Jozefa, Mattias, Dora, Anthony, Marcus, Jacob, Ella, Wilton, Wyatt, Kathryn, Chloe, and Charlie. His brother, Edward, and sister, Angela Boise, both of Santa Monica, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Josephine; his twin, John; brother, Rudy; and sister, Jean Friedel.
Advice from Jim: “If ever you become lost, simply change your destination”.
His family would like to thank the staff of Midwest Medical Center and the staff of Waverly Place in Stockton and Dr. Vandigo for the loving care he received during the final days of his life.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, please simply do an act of kindness in Jim’s memory.
