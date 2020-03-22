Thomas J. “Tom” Carpender, 73, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday March 21, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Private services and burial will be at Linwood Cemetery. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Tom was born on March 10, 1947, in Dubuque, the son of William and Mildred (Hahn) Carpender. He grew up and was a lifelong resident on Rush Street. He attended Saint Columbkille Grade School and graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1965. After high school, he began his working career with Eagle Foods, and later he worked for Caradco for several years. He later worked for Adams Co. and lastly at the Milk House on Grandview.
Tom never owned a car, yet he always got where he needed to go by walking or riding his bicycle, even participating in RAGBRAI for several years. He was often seen walking around Dubuque, especially on Grandview. Between his walks and working at the Milk House he made many friends, it seamed like everybody knew Tom.
He is survived by his brother Bob, of Dubuque, his lifelong friend Dan (Colleen) Terry, and a special friend Diane Maiers and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary (Art) Winger.
Bob would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home for all the kindness and devoted care they gave to his brother Tom.