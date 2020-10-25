DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Lori Ann Steger, 57, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
Private graveside committal will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
Lori was born on February 1, 1963, in Monticello, the daughter of Donald H. and Gladys (Goedken) Steger. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School with the Class of 1981, and later from Clarke College with a BA in Computer Science. She was a Data Analyst with Auxiant in Cedar Rapids.
Lori enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her many nieces and nephews. Her favorite hobbies were making jewelry, playing board games, reading and joining friends for lunch. She was well known for her love of life, witty sense of humor and devotion to her family.
Survivors include her siblings, Randy (Kathy Jo) Steger, of Dubuque, Mike (Lois M.) Steger, of Dyersville, Patrick (Lois A.) Steger, of Worthington, Judy (Keith) Steger, of New Vienna, Linda (Gary) Lange, of Dyersville; and many nieces, nephews & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents & grandparents; her godchild/nephew, Jason Steger; and a niece, Mary Robin Steger.
