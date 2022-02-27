SHANNON, Ill. — Lorraine Stutzman, 87, of Shannon and formerly of Hanover, died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Hermann Funeral Home in Shannon.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Shannon. Interment will be held at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport.

