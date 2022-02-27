Lorraine Stutzman Telegraph Herald Feb 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHANNON, Ill. — Lorraine Stutzman, 87, of Shannon and formerly of Hanover, died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Hermann Funeral Home in Shannon.Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Shannon. Interment will be held at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hanover-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today