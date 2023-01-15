Craig D. Nordenson, 90, of Dubuque passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Luther Manor.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. Military rites will be accorded imedeatley following the service. Livestream of the funeral and military rites may be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

