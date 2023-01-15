Craig D. Nordenson, 90, of Dubuque passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Luther Manor.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. Military rites will be accorded imedeatley following the service. Livestream of the funeral and military rites may be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Craig was born March 23, 1932, son of Willard and Cecelia (Ewoldt) Nordenson. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and received his bachelor’s from the University of Dubuque and his master’s degree from State College of Iowa. Craig served in the US Army during the Korean War. On June 6, 1959, he married Gretchen Claussen at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2014. Craig spent his career teaching high school, both at Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead. He was a founding member of Camp As-Wee-Pay, a week long nature adventure for the socially challenged.
He is survived by a sister, Kay (Ward) Peterson of Middleton, WI, and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jenifer Martin and his brother, Gary E. Nordenson.
