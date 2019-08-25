Anthony L. “Tony” Blatnik, age 89, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Anthony’s life, private family services are being held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony was born on July 27, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of Anton and Frances (Slak) Blatnik.
Anthony’s honorably served his country with the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954, and was stationed in Germany. After he returned home, Anthony would meet the love of his life, Anna Ozbolt, and they would be united in marriage on July 3, 1954, in Cleveland. The two would be blessed with three adored children and 61 wonderful years together, before Anna was sadly called home before him on May 6, 2016.
Anthony was a dedicated employee who worked as a supervisor at Georgia Pacific for 35 years, until his well-earned retirement. When he wasn’t working, Anthony enjoyed getting out on the golf course, chasing after a coveted hole-in-one, or simply sitting in his favorite chair reading a good book. His faith was an important aspect of Anthony’s life, and he was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. We are deeply saddened at the loss of such a wonderful man and role model in our daily lives, but take some comfort in the knowledge that he is now free of all of the health challenges he faced here on Earth, and is happily reunited for eternity with his beloved wife, Anna.
Those left to cherish Anthony’s memory include his three children, Thomas Blatnik, Larry (Paula) Blatnik and Mary Lou Blatnik, all of Dubuque; his granddaughter, Vanessa Blatnik, of Dubuque; his sister, Elaine (Richard) Krych, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Blatnik, of Maple Heights, Ohio, and Eve Kisley, of Macedonia, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Anna Blatnik; and his brother, Ronald Blatnik.
Anthony’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their outstanding care of Anthony and his family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Anthony’s favorite charities.
