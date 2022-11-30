Pamela Kay (Barry) Arensdorf, 70, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on November 27th, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at the funeral home with Father Phillip Gibbs Officiating. Private family burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Pam was born on March 2, 1952, in Dubuque IA; the daughter of Alan and Rita (Wagner) Barry. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and received her CNA certificate from NICC. On July 26, 1997, she married Brett Arensdorf.
Pam was a stay-at-home mom for many years; she also owned the Oky Doky in East Dubuque in the 70’s, spent time as a paraprofessional with the school district, worked at Betty Jane Candies, Eagle Window and Door, and owned and Operated Instant Replay for 21 years before retiring in 2019. After retirement she worked for Hy-Vee on Locust in Dubuque.
She sponsored and played with many dart and pool leagues over the years. She also sponsored many softball leagues. Pam was always willing to help everyone who needed it. She made fabulous homemade meals over the years along with delicious pies; which she let the secret out just recently that the recipes were from the Betty Crocker cookbook!
She was very proud of the 5 children she raised along with the grandchildren and great granddaughter that were added to the family over the years. She made many friends over the years that she considered family. She was always their biggest fans; Pam worked hard over the years but played and had fun just as hard.
While she and Brett owned the Instant Replay they started a yearly tradition 18 years ago of hosting dart tournaments that had raised hundreds of toys over the years for Toys for Tots of Dubuque. They were very proud to be able to help the community. That tradition still continues even after she retired from the bar business. She was given the nickname “Red” by her family at Instant Replay due her infamous red hair. The nights she had karaoke at Instant Replay you could always find her singing her favorite songs or requesting the DJ sing her favorites for her. She always knew how to have a good time.
Pam always knew how to light up a room and make people laugh. She was never afraid to tell you what she thought. She was feisty when she needed to be, kind and caring most of the time but most importantly she loved hard. If she loved you, you knew it.
She loved working at Hy-Vee and was so anxious to get back. She definitely found a home there.
Pam was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was the most important thing to her. She will be missed more than words can describe. The world lost a bright light when she gained her angel wings.
She is survived by her husband Brett Arensdorf; children Mike (Melissa) Astgen, Laurie (Kelly) Walsh, Bob Astgen, Stephanie (Rod) Balk and Jeremy (Nicky) Astgen; her stepdaughter Tyler (Nick) Jones; 14 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Her siblings Pat (Liz) Barry, Vicki (Randy Church) Hill, Mary (Dennis) Groom, Bob (Stacy) Barry, and Tim Barry. Her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Marty and Sonja Arensdorf. Sisters and brothers-in-law: Tami Hill, Amy (Jerry) Turner and Drew Arensdorf, along with many nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alan and Rita Barry, a son in infancy William Joseph Astgen and brother Kevin Barry.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque Fire & EMS and UW Madison Hospital staff for the loving care and compassion given to Pam and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.