Robert “Bob” Joseph Koster, 62, of Dubuque, IA, passed away at 10 a.m. on October 30, 2020, at Mercy One hospital in Dubuque.
A public visitation will be from 2 until 6 P.M. on Thursday November 5, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque. A memorial service with Deacon John Stierman and military honors by the American Legion Post will follow at 6 p.m.
Bob was born on November 22, 1957, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Benjamin and Mary (Duehr) Koster. He attended Holy Ghost Catholic grade school, Hempstead High School, and NICC in Peosta. Robert served his country in the United Stated Army from 1975 until 1978, and on July 26, 1980, married Sharon Genz.
Bob will be remembered for so many things: his living life to the fullest, his sense of humor, his Bobisms as he sure had a way with words, his love of sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers. He shared his love of baseball with the “Little Guy” (Jayden) and enjoyed many summers at the ballpark watching him play.
Bob loved to cook and shared his food with everyone. He showed his love by sharing his food, especially with his many friends at the Northside. Bob couldn’t wait for a good potluck. He loved to eat out at local restaurants and rarely missed Sunday and Wednesday breakfast with Bob and Darlene. He loved his daily rides to the river and had to go every morning at 10 a.m. so he could meet Bill. Bob will especially be remembered as a devoted husband, a wonderful “Mr. mom” to two beautiful daughters and the best “Papa” to the awesome “Little Guy”. Bob loved many and was loved by many in return. He made sure the important people in his life were taken care of. Bob left his life as he lived it — on his terms. Cheers to Bob!
He is survived by his wife Sharon (Genz) Koster; two beautiful daughters; Jill (Michael) Becker, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Jodie Koster, of Dubuque; one amazing “Little Guy” grandson, Jayden Bremer, of Dubuque; his dog Dusty and cat Wrigley; family friend Kody Callahan; two sisters, Cheryl Gaul, of Worthington, IA, and Linda Koster Packer, of Stoughton, MA.; two brothers, Randy (Sue) Koster and Dale Koster, of Dubuque.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mary Koster; his sister Joyce; and his brother Dan; one niece, Wrendy; nephews Jason and Kevin; brothers-in-law, Leon Gaul and Jim Packer.
Memorials may be left to the Veterans Affairs of Dubuque, IA.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Fire and EMS, Mercy One ER staff, Veterans Affairs, especially Dr. Hinnen and Nurse Rachel of Dubuque VA Clinic.