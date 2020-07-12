Rita Bemis, 90, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Bethany Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Phillip Gibbs will officiate. Use of masks and social distancing are kindly requested by the church. Visitation will be private. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Rita was born April 27, 1930, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Lorraine (Thomas) Wagner. Rita was educated at Immaculate Conception Academy and at St. Francis School of Nursing. She married Harry J. Bemis on July 15, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2009.
Rita was employed as a pediatric nurse at Xavier Hospital. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Church of the Resurrection. Rita served as class chairperson for the I.C. Alumnae, and as president, secretary, and newsletter editor. She was also a member of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau. Rita enjoyed sewing, baking chocolate chip and sugar cookies for her family, and playing cards with various card clubs.
Rita is survived by her children, Steve (Mary) Bemis, Mary (Bob) Eigenberger, Pam Baal, Rev. Terry (Justine) Bemis, Christine (Tom) Rogers, and Tim (Amy) Bemis, all of Dubuque, Theresa (Jay) Erschen, of Apache Junction, AZ, Linda (Tyler) Dugan, of Madison, WI, Harry (Jenny) Bemis III and Dan Bemis, both of Davenport, IA; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sr. Mary Ann Wagner OSF, of Dubuque, Patricia Billings, of Peoria, AZ, Sr. Anthony Wagner OSF, of Dubuque, David (Judy) Wagner, of Rubicon, WI, and Denis (Kathy) Wagner, of Asbury; a brother-in-law, Bud Kass, of New Lisbon, WI; and many extended family members.
In addition to her husband, Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard; her twin sisters, Jeanan Mullen and Jean in infancy; her sister, Marilyn Kass; and her sister-in-law, Kathy Wagner.
Rita’s family would like to thank Bethany Home for their great care of Rita, and to Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.