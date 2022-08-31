Francis “Frank” M. Miller, 87, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Stonehill Health Center, dying peacefully in his sleep, in the arms of his beloved wife.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, with Rev. Steve Garner presiding. Friends may visit from 4:00 — 7:00 PM at the church on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m. additional visitation will be after 9:30 AM on Friday, prior to mass at the church. Private family interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.

