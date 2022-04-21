Daniel J. Reifsteck Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email Apr 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel J. Reifsteck, 78, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-county-iowa Dubuque-iowa guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Cascade resident wins $1 million jackpot playing cards in Vegas Today’s horoscope: April 20 Vehicle leaves roadway, strikes 2 pedestrians, tree in Dubuque Farley manufacturer plans $4.3 million expansion with 34 new jobs Washington administrator eager to return to Senior as its next principal