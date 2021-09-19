DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Doris C. Wiederholt, 82, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Eagle Pointe Place, Dubuque, Iowa.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 20, 2021, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Doris was born on November 27, 1938, in Louisburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Clara (Liebfried) Lange. She married William F. “Bill” Wiederholt on October 10, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin.
Doris was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to being a lifelong homemaker, she worked for Janlin Plastics, Red Top and Swiss Colony. Doris loved to read, journal and travel with her soulmate and husband of nearly 65 years. She was also a religious education volunteer for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; a daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Thumser, Benton, WI; two sons, William (Theresea) Wiederholt and Jim (Mary Ellen) Wiederholt, both of Cuba City, WI; four sisters, Delia Schroeder, Dickeyville, Rosalyn Haug, Council Bluff, IA, and Jean Lange and Lu Lange, both of Dubuque, IA; two brothers, Mike Lange, Hazel Green, WI and Fr. Ron Lange, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Nick (Megan) Simon, Dr. Noah Simon, Austin Thumser, Samantha Wiederholt, Collin Wiederholt, Ben Wiederholt, and Mallory (Ryan) Gregory; and three great-grandchildren, Paityn Simon, Xavier Simon and Olivia Simon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patricia (Ed) Dreessens; five brothers, Robert Lange, Gerald Lange, William Lange, Earl (Mary Lee) Lange and Sam Lange; and in-laws, Keith Haug and Gene Schroeder.
The family wishes to thank Advanced Wellness Center, especially Niki Schlossher, Medical Associates, Mercy Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque, the staff of Eagle Pointe Place, Dana Wall (special friend), and her sisters, Jean, Delia and Lu, for all of the extra care given to Doris.
In lieu of flowers, a Doris C. Wiederholt Memorial Fund has been established. Donations will be given to Hospice of Dubuque.