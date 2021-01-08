Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Donna T. Andresen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald J. Hamilton, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Catherine J. Hayen, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Carmel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Mark L. Johanningmeier, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Neal D. Recker, San Diego, Calif. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, Holy Cross (Iowa) Catholic Church.
Joseph L. Rosemeyer, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert L. Scherbring, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Charles Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
M. Kathy Wilcox, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joanne M. Yousse, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello.