HOUSTON, Texas — Barbara L. (Healy) Morales, 81, died peacefully at home on July 5, 2021, in Houston, TX, surrounded by her daughters, Patty Morales and Liza Garza, son-in-law Dr. Robert Garza, and grandson Robert Antonio Garza.
An avid and inveterate reader who loved to teach others, Barbara was born September 16, 1939, in Farley, Iowa, to Emmett and Elizabeth (O’Connor) Healy. She graduated from Farley’s St. Joseph’s High School in 1957, and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, IA, in 1961.
After teaching high school students English and Spanish for two years in Fulton, IL, Barbra attended graduate school in Saltillo, Mexico. She then taught school in Mexico and Texas for the remainder of her teaching career. During a hiatus from teaching, she worked at the Texas Department of Child Protective Services. Following retirement from teaching, Barbara worked for the state’s Senior Community Service Employment Program.
In August 1966, Barbara married Jose Antonio Morales at St. Joseph’s Church in Farley. Antonio preceded her in death in 2016. She also was preceded in death by her father (1970) and mother (1985), her sister Betty (2018), and her brothers Mike (1998) and Eddie (2005).
Barbara appreciated film and theatrical musical productions, was a devotee of Irish folk music, and was a life-long baseball fan. She was a great conversationalist, bringing a breadth of knowledge and conviviality to any discussion. Those qualities will be missed by Barbara’s close acquaintances.
In addition to her daughters, husband and grandson, Barbara is survived by her brother Dick and his wife Maria of Cedar Rapids, and their daughters Kate and Connor of Chicago; her brother Pat Healy and his wife Nancy of Sun City West, AZ, and their son Ryan, of St. Petersburg, FL; her brothers-in-law Chris Benson of Chicago, and Jesus Morales and Carlos Morales of Mexico; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Burial took place July 12, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.