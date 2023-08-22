Michael “Mick” Urbain, 79, of Dubuque passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 19, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West IA with Msgr. Tom Toale officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory where a wake service will be held at 3:45 PM.
Mick was born on April 30, 1944 in Dubuque, IA son of Quirin “Mike” & Agnes (McCarthy) Urbain. He married Shirley Henry on October 5th, 1963 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West IA.
Mick was a handy person by trade. His career included but was not limited to Plant Manager at Trus Joist Corp at the Dubuque and California plants. He worked with his brother in the family business, Steel Cutting Service of Iowa. Mick also was the co-founder of Urbain Insurance before completing his career at Loras College, where he enjoyed participating in numerous service trips.
Mick was a dirt track race fan enjoying going to the track early for a “good” seat and to chat with his friends. Mick loved playing cards, hunting, fishing, cutting grass and riding his motorcycle. After retirement Mick enjoyed teaching guitar lessons and playing music with his group — The Country Strummers. A favorite destination of Mick were yearly trips to Disney World, visiting last in Sept 2022.
He is survived by his children: Ricky (Laura) Urbain of Dubuque, Randy (Janet) Urbain of Peosta, and Christine Breen of Dubuque. Grandchildren Brandon Urbain, Nicholas & Zachary Urbain, and Hayley, Nathan, and Natalie Breen. Brother-in-law, Richard (Char) Noel, Earl (Karyn) Henry, Gary (Kay) Henry and Sister-in-law Louise Urbain.
In addition to his parents, Mick was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (2009); son-in-law, Chad Breen; father and mother-in-law Earl Sr and Mame Henry; sister Mary Ann Noel, brother Patrick Urbain.
Our family would like to thank Dr Marks, and Mick’s entire care team at MercyOne Cancer/Medical Associates, Bethany Home, and Hospice of Dubuque, for the care and compassion they provided.