Michael “Mick” Urbain, 79, of Dubuque passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 19, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West IA with Msgr. Tom Toale officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory where a wake service will be held at 3:45 PM.

