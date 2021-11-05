Faye Wahls Telegraph Herald Nov 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Faye Wahls, 92, of Garnavillo, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Garnavillo. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Gospel Hall in Garnavillo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garnavillo-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school Fire destroys Cascade home, kills 3 cats Authorities: No threat after report of found handgun magazine at WD high school Prep volleyball: Bobcats sweep to 1st-ever state championship Police: 1 injured after driving into ditch in Dubuque