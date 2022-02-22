Robert H. Davidson, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Savanna (Ill.) First United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jerome Freiburger, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Charles E. Jeidy, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Service: Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carol J. Kifer, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Grand View United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Delores A. Kloser, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Anthony Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Eileen A. Laugesen, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. April 2 at the church.
Kathleen R. McCall, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Church of St. Mary, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Barry L. Richardson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jean M. Sheehan, Sonora, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Shirley C. Welter, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m.; and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.