DAVENPORT, Iowa — Joseph James Dolan passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the age of 77. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa, is assisting the family.
A native of Dubuque, Jim graduated from Loras College with an accounting degree before serving a tour in Vietnam with the United States Army. After his service to the country, Jim completed his Master’s degree at the University of Iowa. Jim was an avid golfer with four holes-in-one to his fame. He also loved family vacations, crossword puzzles and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Jim is survived by Kathy, his loving wife of 49 years; his three children, Kerin (Brian), Kelly (Lisa) and Ryan (Erin), and his 8 beloved grandchildren: Maegan, Ellie, Lindsay, Anna, Molly, Rose, Emilie & Alex. Jim’s siblings are Mary Kircher (Ron), Mike Dolan (Mary), Maureen Menster (Bill), and Dan Dolan (Judy).
Memorials can be made to St Paul’s Catholic School or Assumption High School in Davenport, Iowa.
A small family gathering is planned to celebrate Jim’s life at a later date.
