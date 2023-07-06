Regina A. Ankrum, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Gerald W. Bollant, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

