PEOSTA, Iowa — Albertina M. “Tina” Key, 94, of Peosta, died on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.

