Stella (Evrediki) “Dikki” M. Psihoyos, 94, of Dubuque, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
In keeping with the current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church, Dubuque, with the Reverend George Pyle officiating. The service will be live streamed on https://facebook.com/events/s/dikki-psihoyos-funeral/232379758047048/?ti=icl. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Stella was born August 16, 1925, in Dubuque, daughter of Greek immigrants, Charles K. and Mary A. (Antonopoulos) Petrakis. She was one of five children of a family that traced its Greek heritage to the villages of Koniditsa on her father’s side and Vroulia (modern name: Sellasia) on her mother’s side, both in the prefecture of Lakonias.
Stella (Dikki) grew up above the family-owned Busy Bee Cafe in downtown Dubuque. She, along with her siblings, all worked in the cafe. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended Bayless Business College in Dubuque. She married Nick Psihoyos (Psichogios), (Sellasia, Greece) on November 23, 1952, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Waterloo, IA. After Nick’s tragic death in 1965, she worked for Brown Publishing, all while she owned and managed the Charlie Petrakis Apartments and raised her beloved sons Gus and Louie.
She was a founding member of St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church (named after her brother, Louie) and a member of the Philoptochos Society. She volunteered her time and talent at St. Elias, making food and pastries for festivals, singing in the choir and attending services faithfully. She loved spending time with her sisters, nieces and nephews and her grandsons. She was there whenever anyone needed her and was commonly referred to as “Saint Stella” because of her kind, caring and gentle nature, never uttering an unkind phrase towards anyone.
She is survived by her children, Gus (Mary Rose Corrigan) Psihoyos, of Dubuque, and Louie Psihoyos, of Sausalito, CA; grandchildren, Nicolas and Louie, of Iowa City and Dubuque, Nico, of Antigua, and Sam (Viki), of San Francisco, CA.
She is also preceded in death by siblings: brothers Louie C. Petrakis, Gus “Deno” C. Petrakis and his wife Margot J (Mathey), sisters Evelyn “Keo” M. Dissell and her husband Edward B., and Helen M. Angelos.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church or the Ocean Preservation Society https://www.opsociety.org/donate/.