Robert F. Beecher, 88, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Dubuque Specialty Care Initiatives.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Robert was born October 28, 1931, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph A. and Vivian Meloy Beecher. On February 7, 1953, he married Betty Smith at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. He was a graduate of St. Columbkille’s High School.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War.
Robert was the owner of Beecher Company. He started Beecher’s Ice Cream in 1982 after leaving Beecher Quarries.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He enjoyed the river with his family and trips to the casino.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, of Dubuque; four children, Pam (Kevin) Welsh, of Dubuque, Craig (Bonnie) Beecher, of Dubuque, Paula Beecher, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brian (Cali) Beecher, of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Kristin Beecher-Gross, Brent Beecher, Trisha (Max) Huss, Garret (Liz) Welsh, Phil Beecher and Beth (Seth) Hoerner; three great-grandchildren, Eli Gross, and Vivian and Jace Hoerner; and one sister, Patricia Maiers, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Anthony Catholic Church and Dubuque Humane Society.
The family thanks Dr. Whalen and Tri State Dialysis for taking special care of Beech.
